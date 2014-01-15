Jan 15 Bank of America Corp :
* CFO: banking subsidiaries likely to issue more debt because
of liquidity
rules
* Executives speaking on conference call with analysts
* Expects quarterly expenses in legacy mortgage unit to fall to
$1.1 billion in
Q4 2014: CFO
* CFO: competition for mid-market commercial loans
'particularly aggressive'
* CFO: demand strong for commercial loans
* Expects effective tax rate of around 30 percent in 2014: CFO
* CFO Bruce Thompson: expect interest income 'to grind upwards'
* CFO: target 1 percent return on assets, 14 percent return on
tangible common
equity over next few years
* CFO: equity return target includes rate expectations in
markets
* CFO: bank will take other actions to meet target if
environment changes
* CFO: could have 'few less' than 5,000 branches by end of 2014
* CFO: 1 percent increase in interest rates would add $3.0
billion to $3.1
billion to interest income as of year-end