BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
March 31 Bank of America Corp : * U.S. magistrate judge recommends SEC lawsuit against Bank of America Corp
over $855 million mortgage securities should go forward -- court
ruling
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28