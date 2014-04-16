BRIEF-Dogus REIT Q1 revenue of 18.1 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 18.1 million lira ($5.10 million) versus 14.9 million lira year ago
April 16 Bank of America Corp executives said on a Wednesday conference call with analysts: * Expect net interest income to fall in Q2 before rising in second part of
the year * Expect a tax rate of 31 percent for the full year * Do not assume that increase in litigation expenses means any settlement
is "imminent" * Expect both loan losses and reserve releases to decline in future
quarters
* Q1 revenue of 1.8 million lira ($506,699.70) versus 1.6 million lira year ago