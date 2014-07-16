July 16 Bank of America Corp Chief Financial
Officer Bruce Thompson said on a conference call with analysts
discussing Q2 earnings:
* Cost savings associated with New BAC program to be achieved
ahead of schedule
* Expect to reach $2 billion of New BAC expense savings by Q4
2014 instead of mid-2015
* Cost savings in legacy mortgage division to be delayed
because of compliance issues
* Expect $1.1 billion of legacy mortgage cost savings by Q1
2015, not Q4 2014
* Would not expect future sales of non-performing loans
anywhere near the $2.1 billion sold in Q2
* Looking to sell one more portfolio of mortgage servcing
rights in Q3
* MSR portfolio is relatiavely small but has high content of
60-day plus delinquent mortgages