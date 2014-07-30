BRIEF-Metro Investment Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 154 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
July 30 Bank of America Corp : * Believes $1.27 billion damages award in "hustle" fraud case "bears no
relation" to the conduct at the former countrywide financial -- spokesman * Says reviewing award imposed by U.S. district judge jed rakoff, and will
assess a possible appeal
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 24 -12.1 9.4 -10.1 ^January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19