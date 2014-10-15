Oct 15 Bank of America Corp Chief Financial
Officer Bruce Thompson said on a Wednesday conference call with
analysts:
* Could reduce risks to capital to prep for rising rates, which
will have small effect on income
* Actions to reduce capital risks could subtract $100 million
from Q4 net interest income
* BofA sold $2.5 billion of nonperforming and delinquent loans
in Q3
* Operational risk-weighted assets increased to 30 percent of
total risk-weighted assets in Q3
* "Well in excess" of liquidity requirements at parent company
* Should be above liquidity requirements at bank subsidiaries
in first half of 2015