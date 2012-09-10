BRIEF-Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC
* Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC Source http://bbc.in/2qYxdlE
Sept 10 Bank of America Corp : * CFO bruce Thompson speaking at investor conference * CFO: "reset" of credit card business is in place as of third quarter,
including sale of Canadian and European businesses * CFO: bank expects to continue driving down mortgage servicing rights on
balance sheet * CFO: after sale of international wealth business, in position to start
growing businesses * CFO: bofa has had 'decent successes' in increasing commercial and corporate
loans in third quarter * CFO: mortgage servicing savings expected in future but haven't materialized
yet as bank works through various programs * CFO: bofa working to simplify company to "make as easy to manage as possible"
* Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC Source http://bbc.in/2qYxdlE
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Natural Resource Partners LP as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sOZZlh Further company coverage: