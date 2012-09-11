BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
Sept 11 Bank of America Corp : * U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of racial bias lawsuit against Bank of
America corp's Merrill Lynch unit by brokers -- court ruling * 7th circuit court of appeals rules against black brokers who claimed they
were paid lower bonuses than white brokers after Bank of America merrill
merger * 7th circuit says bonus program was based on race-neutral assessments of
brokers' prior production levels
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: