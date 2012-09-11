Sept 11 Bank of America Corp : * U.S. appeals court upholds dismissal of racial bias lawsuit against Bank of

America corp's Merrill Lynch unit by brokers -- court ruling * 7th circuit court of appeals rules against black brokers who claimed they

were paid lower bonuses than white brokers after Bank of America merrill

merger * 7th circuit says bonus program was based on race-neutral assessments of

brokers' prior production levels