Sept 13 Bank of America Corp :
* U.S. Justice Department says reaches settlement with Bank of
America Corp
to resolve allegations of discrimination against
recipients of
disability income
* U.S. says settlement requires bank to pay $1,000, $2,500 or
$5,000 to certain
eligible mortgage loan applicants
* U.S. says these applicants had been asked to provide letters
from doctors to
document their disability insurance income
* U.S. says bank to hire administrator to search 25,000 loan
applications to
identify other people who may have been affected by
discrimination
* U.S. says Bank of America cooperated with civil probe, says
settlement filed
in Charlotte, North Carolina federal court and requires court
approval