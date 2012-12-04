Dec 4 Bank of America Corp :
* CEO brian moynihan says bank will continue to "rightsize" the
bank's debt
footprint
* Moynihan is speaking at Goldman Sachs conference
* Moynihan: bank still seeing good commercial loan growth
* Moynihan: "we are pushing the team to do more loans"
* Moynihan: bank's Mobile banking has grown 30 percent this
year
* Moynihan: Mobile deposits are now 3 percent of total deposits
after launching
product in August
* Moynihan: having lower capital buffer can be competitive
advantage but have
to be careful with risk
* Moynihan: the bank's recurring earnings stream will be a
factor in federal
reserve stress test and ability to return capital
* Moynihan: the bank's mortgage servicing costs should return
to normal by
middle of 2015
* Moynihan: "We are not doing the job we need in mortgage yet"
but "we are
growing that business"