NEW YORK, April 17 Bank of America Corp
is under contract to sell a downtown Manhattan office building
and lease it back, as the big bank continues to shed properties
from its balance sheet.
Bank of America has agreed to sell the 31-story building at
222 Broadway to Beacon Capital Partners and L&L Holding Co for
$230 million, or about $320 per square foot, a source familiar
with the transaction said on Tuesday.
Bank of America spokeswoman Jennifer Darwin confirmed the
agreement for 222 Broadway. A representative from Beacon could
not be reached for an immediate comment.
Beacon and L&L also owns 195 Broadway, the former
headquarters of the defunct American Telephone and Telegraph Co
(AT&T), located across the street from 222 Broadway.
The building is also located across from the Fulton Street
Transit Center, which is currently under construction.
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, said in
February that it planned to sell and lease back 222 Broadway and
two buildings at its Charlotte, North Carolina, headquarters as
it sheds non-core assets under an efficiency program.
The bank at the time said it was reviewing its portfolio of
properties and making decisions about whether to sell its
ownership interests. The bank said it was not considering
selling its headquarters in Charlotte or its ownership interest
in Bank of America Tower at One Bryant Park in New York.
Last month, Bank of America sold 100 Federal St. in Boston
to Boston Properties Inc for $615.0 million. The bank
also leased back 787,000 square feet in that building.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc represented Bank of America
in the Broadway transaction.
Darwin declined to comment on the two Charlotte buildings
and plans for any other sales.