NEW YORK, April 22 Lisa Carnoy has joined U.S.
Trust, the private banking unit of Bank of America Corp,
as division executive for its Northeast and metropolitan New
York region.
Carnoy, who had been head of global capital markets at the
bank, will report to U.S. Trust President Keith Banks and also
join Bank of America's operating committee. In addition to her
regional responsibilities, she is responsible for driving the
partnership between the global banking division and the global
wealth and investment management division, which includes U.S.
Trust and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, the bank said
Tuesday.
Reporting to Carnoy are Ann Limberg, lead of U.S. Trust's
Northeast division, and Tom Boehlke, lead of its Metro New York
division. Senior client relationship executive Jennifer Povlitz
also is reporting to Carnoy.
The executive's former role in capital markets will be
assumed by Jim Probert, a 20-year Bank of America veteran who
has run Americas investment-grade debt capital markets since
2010.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Jed Horowitz; editing by
Peter Galloway)