April 3 Bank of America Corp is in talks to may pay more than $800 million to settle allegations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it forced customers to sign up for extra credit-card products, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlement could be announced in the coming days, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/muz28v)

