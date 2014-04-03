British Q1 motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct y/y-trade body
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
April 3 Bank of America Corp is in talks to may pay more than $800 million to settle allegations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it forced customers to sign up for extra credit-card products, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The settlement could be announced in the coming days, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/muz28v)
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Notes issued for term of 5.5 years (maturing 21 october 2022)