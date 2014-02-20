Feb 19 Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan received a $14 million pay package last year, up from $12 million in 2012, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In 2013, Moynihan was awarded with a $1.5 million base salary, said the source who was not authorized to speak on the record about the matter. The CEO received $12.5 million in stock-based compensation, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.