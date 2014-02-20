UPDATE 3-Ontario sets tax on foreign buyers to cool Toronto housing market
* Economist says measures will slow down activity (Adds comments from Ontario minister, economist)
Feb 19 Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan received a $14 million pay package last year, up from $12 million in 2012, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
In 2013, Moynihan was awarded with a $1.5 million base salary, said the source who was not authorized to speak on the record about the matter. The CEO received $12.5 million in stock-based compensation, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.
* Economist says measures will slow down activity (Adds comments from Ontario minister, economist)
* Taubman Centers Inc - company's board of directors does not endorse any Land & Buildings nominee - sec filing