NEW YORK, Nov 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit was sued by Comverse Technology Inc , which alleged fraud over the sale of tens of millions of dollars of auction-rate securities in 2006 and 2007.

Merrill Lynch, acting as Comverse's broker-dealer and adviser, marketed the securities as safe cash equivalents, but the market for them froze after Merrill stopped making a market for them, the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan said.

Comverse claims it was left with securities worth "a fraction of" the $46.2 million it invested, and is seeking compensation for its losses.

Bank of America was not immediately available for comment.

Based in New York, Comverse provides software billing systems and other services. Bank of America bought Merrill on Jan. 1, 2009.

Merrill and more than one dozen other major banks agreed to buy back billions of dollars of auction-rate securities in settlements with regulators in 2008 and 2009.

According to the complaint, Merrill's settlements required repurchases of auction-rate debt from retail investors but not Comverse and other institutional investors.

The case is Comverse Technology Inc V Merrill Lynch, Pierce Fenner and Smith Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 653315/2011.