CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poly Property Group contracted sales about RMB18.1 bln for five months to May
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB18.1 billion for five months ended 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 17 Bank of America Corp has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Syncora Guarantee alleging that Countrywide Financial fraudulently misrepresented mortgage-backed securities insured by Syncora, sources close to the settlement said.
The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.
Syncora Guarantee, a unit of Syncora Holdings Ltd , had accused of fraudulently inducing it to insure mortgage-backed securities that later failed.
Bank of America owns Countrywide.
LONDON, June 8 A change in UK listing rules for a potential initial public offering of oil company Saudi Aramco would be "highly inappropriate", fund manager Royal London said on Thursday, adding it would lobby against such a move.