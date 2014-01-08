Jan 8 Bank of America Corp's credit card
unit did something surprising in the third quarter: it grew.
The second largest U.S. bank has been cleaning up and
shrinking its credit card portfolio since 2009, after getting
burned by bad loans. Now that the bank has shed its worst
accounts and cut its total loans by 62 percent, it is ready to
dial up its lending.
The bank is focused on selling credit cards to its existing
customers. This will insure the bank knows more about the
customers it is lending to and save money on marketing.
"That was our biggest strategic choice," said Titi Cole, a
senior executive for retail products, referring to the bank's
decision to focus on existing customers. "The card business will
be smaller, but less volatile and more profitable."
So far, its efforts seem to be paying off. Average U.S.
credit card balances at the Charlotte, North Carolina bank rose
0.32 percent, from $89.7 billion to $90.0 billion, between the
end of June and the end of September. That's a small increase,
but it's the first in at least three years. (An accounting
change starting in 2010 makes it difficult to compare quarterly
balances from recent years to 2009 and earlier periods.)
The bank also issued 1 million new cards in the quarter, the
highest number since 2008, and new card issuance in the fourth
quarter should continue to be strong, chief executive Brian
Moynihan said at an investor conference on Dec. 10.
Banks in general are looking to boost their credit card
portfolios now - they mailed out 45 percent more credit card
offers in November than they did a year earlier, according to
Credit Suisse and Mintel Comperemedia data-and some, most
notably Wells Fargo & Co are focusing on marketing to
existing customers.
The benefits of offering cards to current customers is clear
- Bank of America executives have calculated that if clients who
already have a checking account sign up for a credit card or
other loan from the bank, it will take in over $1,000 in
additional revenue per household. It calls this strategy the
"stairstep approach". The bank has broadly been struggling to
boost revenue.
Cole said in an interview that while competition in the
credit card space is heating up, the size of the bank's current
customer base will set it apart. Bank of America has
relationships with one out of every two American households,
giving the bank more relationships to use to gain new accounts,
she said.
"The opportunity ahead of us is tens of millions of
customers still. It is not a small little opportunity," Moynihan
said at a November investor conference.
The bank does not disclose how much of its quarterly
revenues or income come from credit cards.
IMPORTANT SOURCE OF REVENUE
Bank of America invented the credit card in the late 1950s,
building both a credit card network that turned into what is now
Visa Inc. and a portfolio of loans as well.
In 2006, the bank bought MBNA, which had been the world's
largest independent credit card issuer, a step that swelled Bank
of America's credit card portfolio just before the financial
crisis. Losses from cards jumped in 2008 and 2009, which
prompted the bank to sell most of its foreign portfolios and
write off many billions of dollars in loans, known as "charging
off" in the credit card industry.
Since then, the unit's credit quality has improved - Bank of
America's credit card charge-offs have fallen by 80 percent
since 2010, and loss rates have fallen from 12.8 percent to 3.5
percent. With a smaller portfolio, even if losses double from
current rates, "that is not a life-threatening event at all,"
Moynihan said at a news event in November.
U.S. consumers are in the best position to pay their bills
and increase their borrowing in years. Household debt payments
as a share of disposable income are the lowest level they have
been since the Federal Reserve began keeping track in 1980.
Banks make money from credit cards in two ways: from the
interest payments borrowers make on their loans, and from fees
they receive from merchants and cardholders.
Fee income has been falling across the industry. Lawmakers
and regulators, spurred by lending practices that consumer
advocates and merchants viewed as abusive, have limited many of
the kinds of fees that banks can charge through the 2009 CARD
Act and the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.
At Bank of America, non-interest income from cards, a
measure of fee income, fell 12 percent in the third quarter from
the same period a year earlier.
Banks now have less fee income to rely on, so they are
hoping to increase their interest income, which can be
relatively high on a loan. The average interest rate the bank
earned on credit card loans in the third quarter was 9.81
percent, over 2.5 times higher than other consumer loans like
mortgages or home equity.
As other businesses like mortgage refinancing slow down,
credit cards could prove to be an important source of revenue
for the bank, said David Robertson, the publisher of The Nilson
Report.
"What they've decided to do as a company is invest in the
card business. Looking at the disaster that is the mortgage
business, it's a good call," Robertson said.