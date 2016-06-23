Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
June 23 Bank of America Corp said it appointed Michael White as a director to its board, effective immediately.
White, 64, an advisory partner for Trian Fund Management, recently retired as chairman and CEO of satellite TV provider DirecTV and was formerly CEO of PepsiCo International. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.