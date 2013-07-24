July 24 Bank of America Corp said on
Wednesday that its board added two directors, Clayton Rose and
Pierre de Weck, effective immediately.
Rose is a Harvard Business School professor and a former
executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co, and de Weck, is a
former executive at Deutsche Bank AG, Citicorp and
UBS.
At JPMorgan, Rose led the bank's global investment banking
and global equities divisions. De Weck had most recently served
as global head of private wealth management at Deutsche Bank
until his retirement in 2012.
The additions bring the size of the bank's board to 15.
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, has been
actively reshaping its board in recent years under Charles O.
Holliday, who was elected chairman in April 2010. Bank of
America added two new directors in January and another four new
directors in August 2012.