* Payment ordered by US Labor Department judge
* Bank of America reviewing order
* Bank settled racial, gender bias cases in last month
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 23 Bank of America Corp was ordered
to pay $2.18 million to 1,147 black job applicants over racial
discrimination in hiring that kept qualified candidates from
getting jobs, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
The decision by Linda Chapman, an administrative law judge
at the Labor Department, awards back pay and interest to former
candidates for teller and entry-level administrative and
clerical positions in the bank's hometown of Charlotte, North
Carolina.
Chapman concluded that Bank of America's "unfair and
inconsistent selection criteria" led to the rejection of
qualified black job candidates, the Labor Department said.
About $1.22 million would go to 113 people who were rejected
for jobs between 2002 and 2005, and another $964,000 to 1,034
people who were rejected in 1993.
"Judge Chapman's decision upholds the legal principle of
making victims of discrimination whole, and these workers
deserve to get the full measure of what is owed to them," said
Patricia Shiu, director of the Labor Department's Office of
Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFFCP), in a statement.
The Labor Department said it filed its first complaint
against Bank of America in 1997, and that the second-largest
U.S. bank had challenged its authority to pursue the case.
"We are currently reviewing this recommended decision and
order," Bank of America spokesman Christopher Feeney said. "At
Bank of America, diversity and inclusion are part of our culture
and core company values. We actively promote an environment
where all employees have an opportunity to succeed."
The order followed two settlements of litigation over
alleged bias that Bank of America disclosed in the last month.
In August, the bank reached a $160 million settlement with
hundreds of black Merrill Lynch & Co brokers who alleged racial
bias in pay, promotions and how big accounts were allocated.
On Sept. 6, it reached a $39 million settlement with female
brokers who claimed they were paid less than men and deprived of
their share of major accounts.
The Labor Department said Bank of America's, a federally
insured financial institution, qualified as a federal
contractor, putting it under the OFFCP's purview.