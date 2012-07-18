BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate H1 profit falls
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.3 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago
July 18 Bank of America Corp reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the second-largest U.S. bank cut costs and reduced reserves for loan losses.
Net income was $2.5 billion, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.8 billion a year earlier, when the bank took $20.7 billion in mortgage-related and other charges.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has lagged its peers in recovering from the financial crisis, largely due to losses tied to its 2008 purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial.
MADRID, June 7 Spanish bank Santander on Wednesday said it would buy struggling rival Popular for one euro and carry out a capital increase of around 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to cover the capital and provisions required to boost Popular's finances.