BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 Bank of America Corp on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter profit fell from a year ago as it took more charges to clean up mortgage-related problems stemming from the financial crisis.
The second largest U.S. bank earned $700 million, or 3 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $2 billion, or 15 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
Bank of America said on Jan. 7 its fourth-quarter results would include a litany of one-time items, including more than $5 billion in mortgage-related charges, a $1.3 billion tax benefit and a $700 million charge related to the value of its debt.
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.