* Judge questions if penalties could reach $5 billion
* Government to increase penalties against ex-Countrywide
executive
* Bank, executive argue for no penalties
* Was one of few cases stemming from financial crisis to go
to trial
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 13 A U.S. judge wrestled on
Thursday with a U.S. Justice Department request that Bank of
America Corp pay $2.1 billion in penalties after being
found liable for fraud over defective mortgages sold by its
Countrywide unit.
In a second hearing on the penalties to be imposed on the
bank, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York said he had not
yet decided how to rule in what was one of the few cases to go
to trial stemming from the financial crisis.
But he tested the government's arguments that it should be
awarded penalties based on revenue Countrywide Financial Corp
earned selling loans to government-sponsored mortgage finance
companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Rakoff even asked why the government had not sought even
more in penalties, based on the $4.8 billion paid by Fannie and
Freddie, rather than seeking just $2.1 billion based on revenue
earned only on the defective portion of the loans sold by
Countrywide.
"I'm interested in the logic," Rakoff said. "It may be there
is logic to the $2.1 billion, but at least to me there is logic
under your theory of the case that would lead you to claim a
gross gain of $5 billion."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Pierre Armand, meanwhile, suggested
the government would increase its request for penalties from
Rebecca Mairone, a former Countrywide executive, from $1.1
million to $1.6 million based on a $487,000 bonus she recently
earned from her employer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The hearing followed a verdict by a federal jury in New York
in October finding Bank of America and Mairone each liable for
fraud in a civil lawsuit centered on a mortgage lending process
at Countrywide called the "High Speed Swim Lane," also called
"HSSL" or "Hustle."
Countrywide, which became a poster child for the U.S.
mortgage meltdown, was acquired by Bank of America in July 2008.
The Justice Department contends that the Countrywide
program, which began in 2007 and which the government says
Mairone oversaw, emphasized quantity rather than the quality of
loans produced, paying employees based on volume and speed and
eliminating loan-quality checkpoints.
Bank of America and Mairone deny wrongdoing. The executive
is referred to as Mairone in court papers but now goes by her
maiden name, Rebecca Steele, according to Marc Mukasey, her
lawyer.
Rakoff initially heard arguments on penalties in December,
when the government was seeking $863.6 million based on the
gross loss incurred on the loans by Fannie and Freddie.
A request by Rakoff for briefing on an alternative way to
calculate the penalty prompted lawyers working in the office of
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to seek the even bigger
sum of $2.1 billion based on Countrywide's gross
gains.
"The government believes the penalties need to be severe
enough to deter financial institutions and executives from
engaging in like conduct in the future," Armand said.
But Kenneth Smurzynski, a lawyer for Bank of America, said
the government's request for $2.1 billion failed to reflect the
costs involved in generating the loans. When costs were factored
in, Countrywide actually lost money selling the loans, he said.
"The loans didn't just fall out of the sky," he said.
Mukasey, Mairone's lawyer, urged Rakoff to impose no
penalties against his client, calling her a divorced mother of
two who has suffered enough from the "nuclear" effect of the
verdict.
"She is currently looking for a new job or at least thinking
about it and having a hard time because of the negative
publicity of this case," he said.
Rakoff, though, called it a "difficult argument to accept,"
saying it seemed "far fetched" that any punishment should be
eliminated in the case of someone who commits fraud.
The case is U.S. ex rel. O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.