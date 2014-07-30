NEW YORK, July 30 A federal judge on Wednesday
ordered Bank of America Corp to pay $1.27 billion of
damages after a federal jury found the second-largest U.S. bank
liable for fraud over defective mortgages sold by its
Countrywide unit.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan
came nine months after jurors found Bank of America and former
Countrywide executive Rebecca Mairone liable for defrauding
government-controlled mortgage companies Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac through the sale of shoddy Countrywide
loans in 2007 and 2008.
Rakoff said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bought $2.96 billion
of questionable loans. He said the $1.27 billion damages award
reflected a finding by a government expert that only some of the
loans had material defects, while others were acceptable.
Lawrence Grayson, a Bank of America spokesman, said with
regard to the award: "This figure simply bears no relation to a
limited Countrywide program that lasted several months and ended
before Bank of America's acquisition of the company. We're
reviewing the ruling, and will assess our appellate options."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)