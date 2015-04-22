By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 22 Bank of America Corp
on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to toss a $1.27
billion penalty imposed in a mortgage fraud case, and in a rare
move asked that the prominent Manhattan judge who oversaw its
trial be replaced if the case were to continue.
In a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the
second-largest U.S. bank faulted U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff
for several public comments he made about the mortgage crisis,
including the need to pursue bank executives more aggressively,
while the case was pending.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Rakoff did
this as he was "pressing the government to seek greater
penalties, under theories the government had decided not to
pursue, and then awarding an amount far greater than the
government had initially requested."
"Should the court remand this case to the district court for
any reason, the bank defendants respectfully request that the
case be reassigned," the bank said. "Reassignment is appropriate
where the facts might reasonably cause an objective observer to
question the judge's impartiality."
A clerk for Rakoff said he was unavailable for comment. Bank
of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment.
Rakoff imposed the civil penalty after a federal jury in
October 2013 found the bank liable for the sale by the former
Countrywide Financial Corp of shoddy loans to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The government sued over a program nicknamed "Hustle," which
it said rewarded employees for volume over quality, and resulted
in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac being lied to about the quality of
loans they bought. Bank of America bought Countrywide in July
2008.
Calling Hustle a "brazen fraud," Rakoff said the $1.27
billion penalty was appropriate under a federal law adopted
after the 1980s savings and loan scandal that allows penalties
for fraud "affecting" federally insured financial institutions.
Bank of America said the penalty should have been capped at
$1.1 million, and that Rakoff should not have allowed liability
on the theory that the bank's fraud was "affecting" itself.
Former Countrywide executive Rebecca Mairone, who was also
found liable and ordered to pay $1 million, is also appealing.
The case was not Rakoff's first encounter with Bank of
America. In 2009, he rejected its $33 million settlement with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the purchase of
Merrill Lynch & Co. Rakoff later approved a $150 million accord.
The case is U.S. ex rel O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
15-496.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)