By Rick Rothacker
| March 26
March 26 A top Bank of America Corp
executive has taken a stand against a proposed constitutional
amendment that would ban same-sex marriages and civil unions in
its home state, saying the proposal would be "disastrous" to
North Carolina's business climate.
Cathy Bessant, Bank of America's head of technology and
operations, spoke out against "Amendment One" in a YouTube video
uploaded this month by a group called The Coalition to Protect
North Carolina Families. The group is urging a "No" vote in the
May 8 referendum.
"Amendment One is a direct challenge to our ability to
compete nationally for jobs and economic growth," Bessant says
in the video. "Large corporations hate this kind of
controversy."
The amendment has the potential to have a "disastrous
effect" on the state's ability to attract talented employees and
keep them in the state, she adds.
Bessant isn't the first banking leader to take a stand on
the issue. In February, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein appeared in a video supporting
same-sex marriage.
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, is
headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. About 18,000 of its
285,000 employees work in the state.
Bank of America spokeswoman Nicole Nastacie on Monday said
the bank is not taking a position on Amendment One, "consistent
with our typical practice." But the bank's employees are
"allowed and encouraged" to be involved personally with
important public issues.
Bank of America has long been known for its support of the
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. The bank was a
leader in offering domestic partner benefits and the bank's main
health plan includes medically necessary treatments for
transgender employees, Nastacie said.
Bessant, who is based in Charlotte, joined a Bank of America
predecessor company in 1982. She has held a number of top jobs
at the bank, including chief marketing officer and head of
corporate banking, and currently reports to Chief Executive
Officer Brian Moynihan.
Bessant could not immediately be reached for comment.