Aug 7 Bank of America Corp said it hired
former Citigroup Inc and General Electric Co
executives as it builds up a business that helps corporations
manage their money.
The second-largest U.S. bank named Bill Borden, formerly of
Citigroup, head of North America product solutions. He will
report to the head of global transaction services, Paul Simpson,
who joined Bank of America from Citigroup last year.
Borden replaces Galen Robbins, who became head of global
commercial banking treasury solutions this year.
Dennis Sweeney, previously deputy treasurer with GE, will
take on the new role of treasury solutions executive, providing
advice to clients on treasury services. He reports to Dub
Newman, head of North America global transaction services.
The executives will join Bank of America in September, based
in New York.