Aug 7 Bank of America Corp said it hired former Citigroup Inc and General Electric Co executives as it builds up a business that helps corporations manage their money.

The second-largest U.S. bank named Bill Borden, formerly of Citigroup, head of North America product solutions. He will report to the head of global transaction services, Paul Simpson, who joined Bank of America from Citigroup last year.

Borden replaces Galen Robbins, who became head of global commercial banking treasury solutions this year.

Dennis Sweeney, previously deputy treasurer with GE, will take on the new role of treasury solutions executive, providing advice to clients on treasury services. He reports to Dub Newman, head of North America global transaction services.

The executives will join Bank of America in September, based in New York.