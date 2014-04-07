LONDON, April 7 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired JP Morgan's Johan Lustig to lead its global corporate and investment banking division in the Nordic region, it said on Monday.

Lustig, who has spent his entire 17-year career at JP Morgan, most recently as head of Sweden, will be based in Stockholm and report to Bob Elfring and Diego De Giorgi, BoAML's co-heads of investment banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

In an internal announcement, the bank said Harri Sundvik, who has led the investment bank in the Nordic region since 2006, had been appointed its vice chairman.

BoAML also announced on Monday that Birger Berendes, currently a partner and managing director at Greenhill, a boutique M&A firm, would join the bank in June as head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The appointments follow a string of senior hirings at the U.S. bank's EMEA operations, including Kevin McLoughlin as head of global insurance investment banking and Michele Foresti as head of EMEA fixed income, commodities and currency trading. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)