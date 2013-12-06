By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 5 A U.S. judge is considering an
alternative that could result in Bank of America Corp
paying much less than the $863.6 million the government is
seeking as a penalty for the sale of defective mortgages before
the financial crisis.
At a hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
Manhattan asked the bank and the Justice Department to brief him
on the alternative, which is based on the gains rather than the
losses resulting from the sales.
The hearing followed a jury verdict on Oct. 23 in which a
federal jury found Bank of America liable for fraud for selling
substandard mortgage to government sponsored mortgage finance
companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The verdict was a big win for the government in its efforts
to hold Wall Street accountable for the financial crisis, and
the Justice Department has requested a penalty based on the
gross losses Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac incurred.
But at Thursday's hearing Rakoff said he wanted a "more full
presentation" on how to calculate the penalty based instead on
how much Countrywide gained through the fraud, calling it a
simpler approach.
The judge said that his comments should not signal how he
will ultimately rule. Rakoff said he would issue a decision
sometime in February.
A penalty based on gains rather than losses would likely be
significantly smaller than prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara's office have requested.
Evidence the government presented at trial indicated that
Countrywide made $165.2 million selling the
loans.
The case, launched in October 2012, focused on a mortgage
lending process at Countrywide called the "High Speed Swim
Lane," or alternatively "HSSL" or "Hustle," that the government
said emphasized speed and quantity over quality.
The Department of Justice wants Bank of America to pay
$863.6 million based on the gross loss incurred on the HSSL
loans by Fannie and Freddie, which the government took into
conservatorship in 2008.
The Justice Department has also asked that Rakoff require
that former Countrywide executive Rebecca Mairone, who was also
found liable by the jury, pay $1.1 million.
"We're here to assess civil penalties, the purpose of which
is to deter and punish," Jaimie Nawaday, a lawyer at the Justice
Department, said in court on Thursday.
She urged the judge to award a penalty based on the losses
through a "broad interpretation" of the Financial Institutions
Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act, a law passed after the
1980s savings-and-loan scandals.
The law, which carries a lower burden of proof than criminal
cases and a 10-year statute of limitations, has become central
in a wave of Justice Department investigations focused on the
financial crisis.
But Rakoff prodded Nawaday on why assessing a penalty based
on Countrywide's gain rather than loss is not "a more natural
way" to look at the case.
"The point of a fraud is to get money you're not entitled
to," he said.
Kenneth Smurzynski, a lawyer for the bank at Williams &
Connolly, urged the judge to find that the maximum penalty
allowed under the statute was $1.1 million, and asked Rakoff to
use his discretion to award nothing.
He also criticized the government's calculation of Fannie
and Freddie's loss, saying it ignored that they continued to
receive value from the mortgages.
"What the government calls gross loss is simply
preposterous," Smurzynski said.
But Rakoff questioned how Bank of America could be right
that under the law the maximum penalty could just be $1.1
million, saying a finding like that would provide a "windfall"
in a massive fraud case.
"That wouldn't serve any deterrent value at all," Rakoff
said.
Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for Mairone at Bracewell & Giuliani,
urged the judge to be lenient with his client, saying she had
been "punished enough already" through enduring publicity
connected to the case.
He urged that no penalty be awarded against Mairone, 46,
saying he did not expect the bank to indemnify her for any
award.
"Just because someone committed an act that in the eyes of
the jury and maybe the court is a legal violation, it doesn't
mean you're a bad person," he said.
The case is U.S. ex rel O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.