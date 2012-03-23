March 22 Bank of America Corp is launching a pilot program that will allow homeowners facing foreclosure to hand over their deeds to the bank and sign leases allowing them to rent the properties, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The bank began sending letters to 1,000 homeowners in Arizona, Nevada and New York offering the leases, which would be set at market rates.

Representatives from Bank of America were not immediately available to comment on the report.

The move represents a shift in how the banks have dealt with foreclsers, according to the report, since the banks have typically sought to modify mortgages at risk of default by reducing monthly payments.

Bank of America executive Ron Sturzenegger told the newspaper the program was an effort to address foreclosure problems while seeking to keep borrowers in their properties.