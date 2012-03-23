March 22 Bank of America Corp is launching a
pilot program that will allow homeowners facing foreclosure to
hand over their deeds to the bank and sign leases allowing them
to rent the properties, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
The bank began sending letters to 1,000 homeowners in
Arizona, Nevada and New York offering the leases, which would be
set at market rates.
Representatives from Bank of America were not immediately
available to comment on the report.
The move represents a shift in how the banks have dealt with
foreclsers, according to the report, since the banks have
typically sought to modify mortgages at risk of default by
reducing monthly payments.
Bank of America executive Ron Sturzenegger told the
newspaper the program was an effort to address foreclosure
problems while seeking to keep borrowers in their properties.