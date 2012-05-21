EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
May 21 Bank of America Corp is "very comfortable" with the composition of its corporate investment portfolio, which is invested mostly in government-guaranteed mortgage bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said at an investor conference on Monday.
Moynihan was asked about the bank's investments following JPMorgan Chase & Co's disclosure this month that it lost $2 billion or more on a trading strategy in its Corporate Investment Office. Bank of America buys insurance-like protection on some loans to large companies, but doesn't make broader hedging bets at the corporate level, he said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has