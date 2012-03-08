By Rick Rothacker

March 8 Though costly for banks, a $25 billion settlement over foreclosure abuses will help stabilize a slowly improving U.S. housing market, Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said Thursday.

The agreement with Bank of America and four other lenders provides loan modifications to only a limited group of borrowers, but it's a "symbol" of banks and government officials working together to fix the problem, Moynihan said at an investor conference in New York. It also helps clarify how servicers should work with borrowers who are behind on their payments, he said.

"The mortgage process is healing, which is good for all of us and the economy," Moynihan said.

The settlement will cost Bank of America $11.9 billion in cash payments and loan modifications. The deal was announced Feb. 9, but final documents have not yet been filed in court.

Overall, the bank is currently lowering payments for about 60,000 borrowers per quarter, Moynihan said. It also forecloses on a similar number of homes in the same period. Once the bank takes possession of a home, it takes about 60 to 90 days to sell it, he said.

On another front, Bank of America is gearing up to handle an influx of refinancing applications under a U.S. government program called Harp 2, Moynihan said. Because of high volumes, the bank last month began delaying applications for non-Bank of America customers but is no longer doing that, he said.

"We just had to build the capacity back up," Moynihan said. The bank is now processing about 1,800 applications per day.

The CEO's presentation was interrupted twice by protesters, including one who called for the breakup of the second-largest U.S. bank. Bank of America has lagged its peers in recovering from the financial crisis, as it struggles with losses and lawsuits tied to its 2008 purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial.

Despite the cost of the mortgage settlement, the bank expects the $2 billion it's spending each quarter to service delinquent loans will peak in the first half of the year, Moynihan said. In addition, the bank expects to see savings each quarter from a companywide expense-cutting program called Project New BAC, he said.

The first phase of the program, which is focused on the bank's consumer businesses, is expected to eliminate 30,000 jobs over the next few years. In the fourth quarter, the bank eliminated 7,000 positions.

Executives are currently making plans for the second phase of New BAC, which focuses on commercial banking, capital markets and wealth management businesses. The bank will "probably" provide more details on these plans when it reports first-quarter earnings on April 19, Moynihan said.