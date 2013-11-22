The logo of the Bank of America is pictured atop the Bank of America building in downtown Los Angeles November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LONDON A 21-year-old Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) intern, whose death prompted the bank to review the working conditions for junior employees, died of natural causes, an inquest heard on Friday.

Moritz Erhardt was in the last few days of a seven-week internship at the U.S. bank's investment banking division when he was found dead in his London lodgings on August 15.

His death highlighted concerns about interns working excessive hours and even through the night after newspaper reports suggested Erhardt had worked for 72 hours without sleep before he died.

In October, a post mortem concluded that Erhardt, from Staufen, southwest Germany, died of epilepsy.

