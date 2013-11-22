LONDON Nov 22 A 21-year-old Bank of America Merrill Lynch intern, whose death prompted the bank to review the working conditions for junior employees, died of natural causes, an inquest heard on Friday.

Moritz Erhardt was in the last few days of a seven-week internship at the U.S. bank's investment banking division when he was found dead in his London lodgings on Aug. 15.

His death highlighted concerns about interns working excessive hours and even through the night after newspaper reports suggested Erhardt had worked for 72 hours without sleep before he died.

In October, a post mortem concluded that Erhardt, from Staufen, southwest Germany, died of epilepsy.