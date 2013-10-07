LONDON Oct 7 A British court said it will conduct an inquest into the death of 21-year-old Bank of America Merrill Lynch intern Moritz Erhardt after a post-mortem examination that showed he died of epilepsy.

The inquest at the London coroner's court is set for Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) and is expected to last about an hour, the court said on Monday.

Erhardt was in the last few days of a seven-week internship at the U.S. bank's investment banking division when he was found dead in his London lodgings on Aug. 15.

His death raised serious concerns about interns working long hours and even through the night, after reports suggested Erhardt had worked for 72 hours without sleep before he died.

Bank of America said in August it was reviewing the working conditions for junior employees.

Legal inquiries into the medical cause and circumstances of deaths, or inquests, are conducted when the cause of death is still uncertain after a post-mortem or when a death was violent or unnatural, or occurred in prison or police custody.