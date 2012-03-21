* Energy analysts, Canada jobs cut - sources
* Details of additional cuts expected in April - sources
By Rick Rothacker
March 21 Bank of America Corp has
eliminated jobs in its equities, mortgage-backed securities and
research divisions in recent weeks, two sources familiar with
the situation said on Wednesday.
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets has been paring staff
in investment banking and capital markets since last summer as
business dwindled during the European debt crisis. The latest
cuts are part of a regular review of the company's global
banking and markets unit, one of the sources said.
The sources would not say how many jobs have been cut.
The departing bankers include John McNiff, a managing
director who had previously served as co-head of commercial
mortgage securities trading. The bank also cut staff in Toronto
as it moved Canadian economics coverage to New York, a source
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Three energy sector analysts - Steve Milunovich, Peter
Christiansen and Gilbert Yang - also lost jobs in the
restructuring, one of the two sources familiar with the
situation said. Other Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
will pick up their coverage areas, the source said.
Bank of America is in the midst of a companywide efficiency
program that is expected to eliminate 30,000 jobs in consumer
and staff functions over the next few years. The bank has said
it expects to finalize additional cost-cutting plans for its
capital markets, wealth management and commercial banking
businesses next month.
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan is
seeking to cut costs as low interest rates and new regulations
crimp revenues. The bank reports first-quarter earnings on April
19.
The bank became a major capital markets and investment
banking player in 2009 when it bought Merrill Lynch & Co.