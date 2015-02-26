(Adds context around the departures)

Feb 26 Bank of America Corp said on Thursday that two members of its board of directors and its chief accounting officer will be leaving the company in coming weeks.

Directors Charles "Chad" Holliday, who chaired the bank's board until chief executive Brian Moynihan took on that role in October, and Clayton Rose will not stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting this spring.

Both men recently took on added responsibilities at outside organizations. On Oct 30, Holliday was appointed chairman of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and on Jan. 26, Rose was announced as the next president of Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.

Chief Accounting Officer Neil Cotty will step down, effective March 1, the bank said. He will be succeeded by Rudolf Bless, currently the deputy chief accounting officer.

Bless, previously deputy chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at Credit Suisse Group AG <CSGN.VX, joined the bank last November. Cotty will assist with the transition.