EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Feb 27 Bank of America Corp's proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in mortgage-backed securities should be returned to New York state court for review, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a win for Bank of America, which is seeking approval to settle claims by investors in 530 mortgage securitization trusts with $174 billion of unpaid principal.
The ruling reverses an October decision by U.S. District Judge William Pauley taking the case from state court.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has