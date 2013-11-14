By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 An expert witness testified on
Thursday that Bank of America Corp's proposed $8.5
billion settlement with mortgage bond investors is rife with
conflicts of interest, as opponents made a final push to derail
the deal.
Adam Levitin, a law professor at Georgetown University in
Washington, is the last scheduled witness in a long-running case
over whether the deal should be approved.
"My opinion is the settlement was not entered into in good
faith," Levitin said in state court in New York.
Bank of America agreed to the deal in June 2011 to resolve
claims by holders of bonds issued by mortgage lender Countrywide
Financial Corp. Bank of America bought Countrywide in 2008.
Twenty-two institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc,
MetLife Inc and Allianz SE's Pacific
Investment Management Co entered into the deal.
Opponents led by insurance company American International
Group Inc accuse Bank of New York Mellon Corp,
the trustee overseeing the securities, of placing its interests
above those of bondholders by entering into the settlement.
The proceeding, which began in June, has been in recess
since late September.
Testifying as the proceeding resumed on Thursday, Levitin
said that BNY Mellon had an incentive to "curry favor" with Bank
of America because "that's where it's going to get it's business
from."
Levitin said the settlement was "not reasonable" and "not
prudent," and accused BNY Mellon of "looking out for its own
self," and not investors.
Bank of New York Mellon has said allegations it had a
conflict of interest are "false and irrelevant" and that the
settlement is reasonable.
Lawyers for the bank, the 22 institutional investors and
even the judge questioned Levitin's expertise on the customs and
practices of residential mortgage-backed securities trustees.
"If I think he goes over what his expertise will show, I
just won't give it that much weight," Justice Barbara Kapnick
said on Thursday.
Asked about the basis for his comments, Levitin said: "I
teach about this stuff."
Levitin is a member of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau's consumer advisory board, and from 2008 to 2010 he was
special counsel for mortgage affairs on a congressional panel
that oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Summations are scheduled to begin Monday. It is not known
when Kapnick will issue a ruling.
Levitin was called as a witness by American International
Group, one of a dwindling number of opponents of the deal.
The Federal Home Loan Banks of Boston, Chicago and
Indianapolis withdrew their opposition on Nov. 1, as did the
hedge fund Cranberry Park.
The attorneys general of New York and Delaware, who
intervened in the case two years ago, said in May they
would not block the accord.
The case is In re Bank of New York Mellon, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011.