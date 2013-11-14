By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Nov 14 An expert witness testified on
Thursday that Bank of America Corp's proposed $8.5
billion settlement with mortgage bond investors is "not
reasonable" and rife with conflicts of interest, as opponents
made a final push to derail the deal.
Adam Levitin, a law professor at Georgetown University in
Washington, is the last scheduled witness in a long-running case
over whether the deal should be approved.
"My opinion is the settlement was not entered into in good
faith," Levitin said in state court in New York.
Bank of America agreed to the deal in June 2011 to resolve
claims over shoddy mortgage-backed securities issued by
Countrywide Financial Corp. in the run-up to the financial
crisis. Bank of America bought Countrywide in 2008.
Twenty-two institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc,
MetLife Inc and Allianz SE's Pacific
Investment Management Co sign onto the accord.
Opponents led by insurance company American International
Group Inc accuse Bank of New York Mellon Corp,
the trustee overseeing the securities, of placing its interests
above those of bondholders by entering into the settlement.
The proceeding, which began in New York State Supreme Court
in June before Justice Barbara Kapnick, has been in recess since
late September.
Testifying for the objectors who resumed their case on
Thursday, Levitin said that BNY Mellon had an incentive to
"curry favor" with Bank of America because "that's where it's
going to get its business from."
Levitin said the settlement, in his opinion "was not
reasonable, that it was not prudent, and that it was not
consistent with the good practices" of trustees. He also accused
BNY Mellon of looking out for its own interests and not those of
investors.
Bank of New York Mellon has said allegations it had a
conflict of interest are "false and irrelevant" and that the
settlement is reasonable.
Lawyers for the bank, the 22 institutional investors and
even the judge repeatedly questioned how Levitin was qualified
to testify about the customs and practices of residential
mortgage-backed securities trustees.
"I've been trying since this morning to find where his
ability and his experience to testify" comes from, "and I
haven't been able to get that," Justice Kapnick said before
adjourning for the day.
Asked from where derives his expertise, Levitin replied, "I
teach about this stuff."
Levitin is a member of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau's consumer advisory board, and from 2008 to 2010 he was
special counsel for mortgage affairs on a congressional panel
that oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
His testimony is set to resume Friday. Summations are
scheduled to begin Monday. It is not known when Kapnick will
issue a ruling.
Levitin was called as a witness by American International
Group, one of a dwindling number of those opposed to the deal.
The Federal Home Loan Banks of Boston, Chicago and
Indianapolis withdrew their opposition on Nov. 1, as did the
hedge fund Cranberry Park.
The attorneys general of New York and Delaware, who
intervened in the case two years ago, said in May they would not
block the accord.
The proposed settlement has been viewed as a template for
other banks to put their mortgage-backed securities problems
behind them.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a similar agreement
worth close to $6 billion with a group of institutional
investors, according to a person familiar with negotiations.
The case is In re Bank of New York Mellon, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011.