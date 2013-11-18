By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Bank of America Corp's
proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in Countrywide
Financial Corp mortgage-backed securities offers almost double
what bondholders could recover through trial, a lawyer who
helped negotiate the deal argued on Monday.
Matthew Ingber, a lawyer for Bank of New York Mellon,
the trustee overseeing the securities, was summing up the case
for the settlement in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan
in a proceeding seeking court approval of the deal.
Bank of America agreed to the settlement in June 2011 to
resolve claims over shoddy mortgage-backed securities issued by
Countrywide in the run-up to the financial crisis. Bank of
America bought Countrywide in 2008.
Twenty-two institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc
, MetLife Inc and Allianz SE's Pacific
Investment Management Co, signed onto the accord.
Opponents of the settlement, whose numbers have dwindled,
are led by American International Group Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, asked Justice Barbara
Kapnick to approve the deal, which would be binding on all
investors.
In court on Monday, Ingber argued that nine weeks of
testimony provided "overwhelming support" for the trustee's
decision to agree to the deal.
"Approval of this settlement is a win for all certificate
holders," said Ingber, of global law firm Mayer Brown. "The
trustee entered into the settlement because $8.5 billion was
almost double what Countrywide would pay."
Countrywide had a maximum of $4.8 billion in assets to pay a
judgment on any claims, and some two dozen court decisions show
Bank of America likely wouldn't be held responsible for
Countrywide's liability, he said.
"If we didn't lock in $3.7 billion more than Countrywide
could pay under the best case scenario, we'd be lining up with
every other plaintiff against Countrywide," Ingber said. "The
trustee chose finality and certainty and it has eight-and-half
billion-dollars to show for it."
The settlement also requires Bank of America to make
improvements in mortgage servicing and to cure certain document
issues, Ingber said.
Opponents of the deal have dwindled from 44 at the start of
the hearing to 15 at the end, Ingber said, and constitute less
than 7 percent of certificate holders in the 530 trusts covered
by the accord.
The Federal Home Loan Banks of Boston, Chicago and
Indianapolis withdrew their opposition on Nov. 1, as did hedge
fund Cranberry Park.
The attorneys general of New York and Delaware, who
intervened in the case two years ago, said in May they would not
block the deal.
Twenty-two witnesses testified and 235 documents were
entered into evidence during the nine-week proceeding, which has
taken place intermittently since June.
Summations continue Monday afternoon with argument by Kathy
Patrick, of Houston-based Gibbs & Bruns, who represents the 22
institutional investors who agreed to the deal.
Objectors to the settlement will offer their views on
Tuesday.
The $8.5 billion deal has been viewed as a template for
other banks to put behind them claims that they misrepresented
the quality of mortgages underlying securities before the
financial crisis.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday said it agreed to pay
$4.5 billion to settle claims by investors who lost money on
mortgage-backed securities issued by the bank and Bear Stearns,
which it took over in 2008.
The case is In re Bank of New York Mellon New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011.