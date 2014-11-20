NEW YORK Nov 20 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it has hired three advisers away
from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley, where they managed a
combined $300 million in client assets.
In Toms River, New Jersey, brokers Christopher Carbone and
Charles Sergewick joined Merrill Lynch on Nov. 14 from Morgan
Stanley, where the pair managed $200 million in assets and
generated $2 million in annual fees and commissions.
On the opposite coast, in Century City, California, broker
Richard Zinman joined Merrill Lynch also on Nov. 14 from Morgan
Stanley's Beverly Hills office, where he had managed $104
million in assets and produced $1.22 million in fees and
revenues.
A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures
but declined to comment further. Carbone. Sergewick and Zinman
were not available for comment.
Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch are two of the four largest
U.S. securities brokerages, along with Wells Fargo & Co's
Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas unit. The four brokerages frequently recruit
financial advisers from each other.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)