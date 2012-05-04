* Delaware judge won't interfere with review of NY accord
* Directors accused of breaching fiduciary duties
* Shareholders call $20 mln accord grossly inadequate
By Jonathan Stempel
May 4 A New York judge can consider whether to
approve a $20 million settlement between Bank of America Corp
directors and shareholders who contend the bank overpaid
for Merrill Lynch & Co, after a Delaware judge handling a
similar lawsuit refused to intervene.
The settlement would resolve claims that Bank of America
directors breached their duties for having misled shareholders
about Merrill's soaring losses, and hidden how Merrill was
paying $3.6 billion of bonuses despite those losses.
It has drawn criticism from a group of shareholders who fear
it could erase their claims in a similar lawsuit in Delaware's
Chancery Court. They argue the $20 million payout is too low.
But in an oral ruling on Friday, Delaware Chancellor Leo
Strine denied a request by that group of shareholders to block
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan from reviewing the
settlement, people familiar with his decision said. A clerk for
Strine declined to comment.
Strine also granted a request by the directors to put the
Delaware case on hold while U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in
Manhattan reviews the settlement, the people familiar said.
Bank of America and lawyers for the directors declined to
comment. Lawyers for the Delaware plaintiffs and the New York
plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Under the proposed settlement, Bank of America would also
create a board-level committee of independent directors to
assess major new transactions for the second-largest U.S. bank,
court papers show.
Bank of America agreed to buy Merrill on Sept. 15, 2008, at
the height of the financial crisis.
Merrill's losses were a factor in the bank's being forced to
obtain a second federal bailout, and contributed to a 93 percent
drop in its share price over six months. The takeover closed in
January 2009.
The defendants include Kenneth Lewis, the Bank of America
chief executive who engineered the takeover, which was once
valued at $50 billion. Lewis left the bank at the end of 2009.
Castel also oversees nationwide shareholder litigation
against Bank of America itself over the Merrill purchase, where
damages could be much larger.
Plaintiffs in the Delaware case claimed the $20 million
payout was grossly inadequate, representing just 4 percent of
the directors' insurance coverage. They also said their claims
could be wiped out if Castel approved the settlement.
The lead plaintiffs in the New York case are the Hollywood
Police Officers' Retirement System in Florida, and the Louisiana
Municipal Police Employees Retirement System.
Both cases are derivative lawsuits brought on behalf of Bank
of America. Payouts from the lawsuits would go to the Charlotte,
North Carolina-based lender rather than to shareholders.
The cases are In re: Bank of America Corp Stockholder
Derivative Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court, No. CA4307; and
In re: Bank of America Corp Securities, Derivative, and Employee
Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) Litigation, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-md-02058.