June 20 Bank of America Corp directors
have reached a definitive settlement of litigation by
shareholders who accused the bank of overpaying for Merrill
Lynch & Co, a federal judge said on Wednesday.
In a written order, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in
Manhattan did not reveal the settlement terms, but said the
settlement and request for preliminary approval should be filed
with his court within 14 days.
The settlement was expected to total $20 million, according
to previously filed court papers.
Castel said he may delay final approval until after the end
of Oct. 22, 2012 trial in shareholder class-action litigation
against Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America itself.