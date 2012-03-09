March 8 Bank of America, one of
five banks in $25 billion settlement with the U.S. government
over foreclosure practices, has struck a side deal that will
allow it to reduce penalties in return for bigger cuts to
borrowers' mortgage balances, the Wall Street Journal said.
Bank of America will make deeper and broader cuts than other
banks, which will allow it to avoid as much as $850 million in
penalties and give more than 200,000 financially strapped
households the opportunity to sharply reduce their mortgage
balances, the paper said.
The side deal is unique to Bank of America, the Journal
said, citing a senior administration official. It added that
many of the write-downs will be made on loans originated by
Countrywide Financial Corp, which Bank of America bought in
2008, and then packaged into securities.
Investors in those securities could then be affected by the
side deal.
Bank of America said on Feb. 9 that under the government
settlement, write-downs will be made on loans originated by
Countrywide Financial Corp prior to and for a period following
the bank's acquisition of that lender.
Borrowers who qualify are expected to receive principal
reductions averaging more than $100,000, Bank of America
spokesman Dan Frahm told Reuters.
The side deal offers qualifying borrowers a chance to cut
their mortgage balances to their home's current market value.
Whereas other banks are required under the national settlement
to cut principal to no more than 120 percent of the home's
value, the Journal said.
Bank of America, the bank with the most liability from the
fallout of the housing crash, is set to pay the lion's share of
the government's settlement, around $11 billion of it.
The other banks accused of abusive mortgage practices that
settled with the government were Wells Fargo & Co,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally
Financial Inc.