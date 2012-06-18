NEW YORK, June 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has hired investment banker Brian McCarthy as vice
chairman of healthcare investment banking, according to an
internal memo to staff on Monday.
McCarthy joins Bank of America from Oppenheimer & Co, where
he ran the firm's healthcare group for four years. Prior to
that, he was co-head of healthcare investment banking at
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
McCarthy will be based in New York and report to Joe Kohls,
Bank of America's global co-head of healthcare investment
banking, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by
Reuters. A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Among other deals, McCarthy advised on Monarch HealthCare in
its sale to UnitedHealth Group Inc, Air Methods on its
acquisition of Omniflight Helicopters and Madison Dearborn
Partners in its acquisition of VWR International.