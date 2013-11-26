(adds background, quotes)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (IFR) - John Cokinos, head of leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

BofA Merrill declined to comment. Cokinos, who is based in New York and had been at the bank since 2007, was not reachable.

"This is a big loss(for the bank)," said one investor.

Another investor said he was very surprised by the move, especially at this time of the year when bankers are waiting for their annual bonuses.

The timing of Cokinos' departure, which happened earlier this month, stoked talk in the market that he was fired. Several sources, both bankers and investors, said it was not clear that Cokinos had another job.

Cokinos, who has 17 years of leveraged finance experience, spent almost 10 years at Lehman Brothers before working at BofA Merrill.

This is the second high profile departure from BofA's leveraged finance team this year after the head of the US high-yield syndicate, John Rote, joined RBC around May.

BofA Merrill is second in the IFR US high-yield league tables, with around 10% of the market share in 2013. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)