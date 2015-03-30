(Refiles to remove extraneous headline tag, no change to text)
LONDON, March 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has hired Marcus Hiseman from Morgan Stanley as
head of corporate debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East
and Africa (EMEA), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters
on Monday.
Hiseman, who is set to join the bank in London in June, will
also head the corporate fixed-income solutions business at the
Wall Street bank. He will be reporting to Sam Losada, co-head of
Global Rates and Currencies Origination, and Jeff Tannenbaum,
co-head of EMEA DCM Origination & Syndicate.
Hiseman previously ran European corporate fixed-income
capital markets at Morgan Stanley for seven years, having also
worked at Merrill Lynch in London for 11 years.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed
the contents of the memo.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Sophie Sassard and
David Goodman)