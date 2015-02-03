(Adds details of Murphy's replacement at Goldman Sachs)
By Natalie Harrison
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
poached AJ Murphy from Goldman Sachs to be co-head of global
leveraged finance, a role she is returning to after just a year,
according to an internal memo and sources close to the
situation.
Goldman Sachs promoted Murphy to the post of co-head of
leveraged finance in the Americas alongside Craig Packer just
last month. She joined the firm from BofA Merrill last year
In her new role at BofA Merrill, she will work alongside
Robert Schleusner.
Following Murphy's departure, Goldman promoted Christina
Minnis to serve as co-head of leveraged finance with Packer.
Minnis was most recently head of corporate finance within the
bank's consumer retail and healthcare group.
Minnis joined Goldman in 1998 as a vice president focused on
leveraged finance. She joined the fixed income group in 2001 as
part of capital markets. She was named managing director in 2004
and partner in 2008.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)