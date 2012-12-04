Dec 4 Bank of America Corp will likely
make more mortgage loans in the fourth quarter of this year than
in the same period a year ago as it focuses on lending directly
to consumers, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on
Tuesday.
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets has been streamlining
its mortgage processes to keep up with high volume, Moynihan
said at an investor conference in New York.
"We are not doing the job we need to do on mortgage yet,"
Moynihan said. "We know that."
In the fourth quarter of 2011, the bank made $21.6 billion
in first mortgages after exiting the business of buying loans
from other banks and mortgage companies.